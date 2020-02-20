Global  

Rachel Maddow Calls Out Sanders Surrogate Shaun King For Pushing Fake News: ‘I Didn’t Report Any Such Thing’

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Rachel Maddow Calls Out Sanders Surrogate Shaun King For Pushing Fake News: ‘I Didn’t Report Any Such Thing’MSNBC host Rachel Maddow called out Bernie Sanders surrogate Shaun King for falsely claiming Maddow had reported “multiple senior officials” were seeking to interfere to stop Sanders run for the White House. King tweeted, “@MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple ‘senior officials’ within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders.” […]
George Seay discusses who the Republicans fear most in the general election [Video]George Seay discusses who the Republicans fear most in the general election

Democrats are locked in a fierce primary battle for the 2020 nomination, but who do the republicans fear the most in the general election? Republican activist and chairman of Annandale Capital George..

Sanders Talks About Compromising Medicare For All [Video]Sanders Talks About Compromising Medicare For All

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said what the worst thing could be with Sen. Bernie Sanders in the White House. She said the worst-case scenario would be a compromise on health care with a public option...

Rachel Maddow, Al Sharpton Question Bernie’s Chances Against Trump: He ‘Just Got Walloped’ In the South

After Joe Biden's strong performance in early primary states in the South, Rachel Maddow and Al Sharpton questioned Bernie Sander's electability against Trump.
How Does Biden's Super Tuesday Wins Affect Sanders?

NPR's Noel King talks to Nick Chedli Carter, former National Political Outreach Director for Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign, about the implications of Super...
