Rachel Maddow Calls Out Sanders Surrogate Shaun King For Pushing Fake News: ‘I Didn’t Report Any Such Thing’
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () MSNBC host Rachel Maddow called out Bernie Sanders surrogate Shaun King for falsely claiming Maddow had reported “multiple senior officials” were seeking to interfere to stop Sanders run for the White House. King tweeted, “@MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple ‘senior officials’ within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders.” […]
