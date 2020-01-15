Global  

Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek Celebrates Defying Cancer Battle Odds With Emotional Speech to Viewers

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Alex Trebek is defying the odds. The longtime Jeopardy! host took to social media to give viewers an update on his battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek announced his diagnosis with the aggressive...
News video: Alex Trebek Shares Update On His Cancer Battle

Alex Trebek Shares Update On His Cancer Battle 00:52

 Alex Trebek on Wednesday shared an update on his battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy!’s Alex Trebek Provides Uplifting One Year Update on His Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Anything is Possible’ With a Positive Attitude

Long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek had some positive news for his well-wishers on Wednesday when he provided an update on his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mediaite

Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment

Alex Trebek says he almost gave up on life during his battle with cancer, but he's glad he didn't and is celebrating a huge milestone. The beloved "Jeopardy!"...
TMZ.com

