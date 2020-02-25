Global  

Trump Says ‘I Haven’t Touched My Face in Weeks’ at Coronavirus Meeting: ‘I Miss It’

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020
President *Donald Trump* took questions this morning at a meeting with airline executives concerned about coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump

Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump 01:40

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that six to eight weeks ago no one had heard of the coronavirus, but now it's 'got the world aflutter'. Trump added that the emergency measure to battle the spreading coronavirus would appropriate about $8.5 billion - far above the $2.5 billion he initially...

Apple offers coronavirus warning ahead of shareholder meeting

Apple has issued a warning to shareholders attending Wednesday's annual shareholder meeting about the coronavirus, asking people who recently visited China to...
AppleInsider


