Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Loretta Lynn offers support to Nashville tornado victims with discounts to Tennessee ranch: 'My heart breaks'

Loretta Lynn offers support to Nashville tornado victims with discounts to Tennessee ranch: 'My heart breaks'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Loretta Lynn is doing all she can to help the Nashville tornado victims who lost their homes after the deadly vortex ripped through parts of Tennessee this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and More Send Love and Support for Nashville Tornado Victims

Additionally, Carrie Underwood bets 'everybody was crying' on that scary night and Kacey Musgraves pledges to 'help in any way' she can after the disaster hit...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Loretta Lynn offers support to Nashville tornado victims with discounts to Tennessee ranch: ‘My heart breaks’ | Fox… https://t.co/E6VTBlkxwN 40 seconds ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather Loretta Lynn offers support to Nashville #TORNADO victims with discounts to Tennessee ranch: My heart breaks https://t.co/ph4nwRtglO 10 minutes ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino Loretta Lynn offers support to Nashville #TORNADO victims with discounts to Tennessee ranch: My heart breaks https://t.co/nDqaWPbIOX #GPWX 11 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #4a79c475dd695102bc8ec99d59346433 Loretta Lynn offers support to Nashville tornado victims with discounts to Tennes… https://t.co/iywc8jJEaX 14 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Loretta Lynn offers support to Nashville tornado victims with discounts to Tennessee ranch: 'My heart breaks'… https://t.co/NEZh0zFlkQ 14 minutes ago

Dakotann02

Dakota Callicott Loretta Lynn offers support to Nashville tornado victims with discounts to Tennessee ranch: 'My heart breaks' 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.