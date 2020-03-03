Global  

James Bond Sequel No Time To Die Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

E! Online Wednesday, 4 March 2020
James Bond has no time...for the coronavirus. On Wednesday, it was announced that the release of the James Bond sequel No Time To Die has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus...
News video: Bond film No Time To Die delayed over coronavirus fears

Bond film No Time To Die delayed over coronavirus fears 00:32

 The release date for the next Bond film No Time To Die has been pushed back from April to November over coronavirus fears.

New James Bond film release postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

No Time to Die, the latest James Bond film and one of the major tentpole releases of the global movie box office, is postponing its debut until November amid the...
CBC.ca

'No Time To Die' release delayed until November due to coronavirus

The next James Bond movie No Time To Die was supposed to come out in April, but caution and concern over the coronavirus has delayed the film's release until...
Mashable


LeeAnn_Hartford

LeeAnn Imel-Hartford Bastards. They should free James Bond and just do direct to home video streaming. @007 Bond sequel postponed due t… https://t.co/Yyl0TDfWif 56 seconds ago

stevekrohn

Steven Krohn | Krohn Media RT @stevekrohn: James Bond sequel ‘No Time to Die’ delayed until November due to coronavirus https://t.co/LxKEh5kMjN https://t.co/SNAH1AJZXJ 5 minutes ago

RedTory1

Peter Nelson RT @nationalpost: The James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” due for release next month, will be pushed back until November as Hollywood scram… 8 minutes ago

MikeLow55504451

Mike Lowry RT @Variety: James Bond Sequel ‘No Time to Die’ Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/rtG8iEBVNJ 11 minutes ago

Anointed62

Amelia Evelyn White Bond sequel postponed due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/6zfJ0wZySB 12 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu James Bond Sequel No Time To Die Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/M7Dt9FfdvP 12 minutes ago

BlissEvan

Evan Bliss RT @business: The James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” due for release next month, will be pushed back until November as Hollywood scrambles… 14 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 James Bond Sequel No Time To Die Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 17 minutes ago

