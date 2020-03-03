Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus

James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The global coronavirus pandemic has prompted the James Bond bosses to move back the international release of the upcoming 007 feature film from April to November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: James Bond fans urge film bsses to stall movie release amid coronavirus crisis

James Bond fans urge film bsses to stall movie release amid coronavirus crisis 00:40

 A group of James Bond fans has urged 007 producers to stall the release of No Time To Die until the spread of coronavirus is contained.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'No Time to Die' release date pushed back due to coronavirus [Video]'No Time to Die' release date pushed back due to coronavirus

It is the first Hollywood film to delay worldwide premieres because of the virus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus [Video]'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus

'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus It is the first Hollywood film to delay worldwide premieres because of the virus. Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond was slated to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ Release Pushed To November 25 Because Of The Coronavirus

This isn't good
Daily Caller Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comMediaiteNewsyHinduThe AgeJust JaredCBC.caIndiaTimes

Latest Bond delayed on virus fears

LONDON: The makers of the new James Bond movie due for global release next month said on Wednesday it would be delayed until November amid fears over the new...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •Just JaredCBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.