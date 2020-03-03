Global  

WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders Gives Post-Super Tuesday Press Conference

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Independent Vermont senator and 2020 contender *Bernie Sanders* will hold a press conference from Burlington today where he is expected to outline the state of his presidential campaign.
News video: Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday Losses Partly Due to Young Voter Turnout

Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday Losses Partly Due to Young Voter Turnout 01:23

 Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday Losses Partly Due to Young Voter Turnout Young voters, ages 17-29, did not show up to the polls at the same rate as 2016, according to exit poll data. Joe Biden defeated Bernie Sanders in several key states on Tuesday, including North Carolina, Massachusetts, Minnesota,...

Sanders Will Continue The Fight [Video]Sanders Will Continue The Fight

Bernie Sanders is staying in the 2020 presidential race. Politico reports that Sanders is determined to stay in the Democratic race for President. Despite a string of recent primary losses he is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win [Video]Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win

Joe Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders. Michigan was the state that helped to propel Mr Sanders’..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Ho-hum turnout from Sanders' coalition as Biden takes key states: exit poll

With their candidate on the ropes, supporters of Bernie Sanders again failed to show up when it mattered on Tuesday as Democrats held six presidential nominating...
Reuters India Also reported by •CBS News

Colorado results: Bernie Sanders wins Super Tuesday vote, projections say

Bernie Sanders is projected to win Colorado, earning him his second victory among Super Tuesday states set to determine the Democratic nominee.
Independent Also reported by •MediaiteRTTNewsNew Zealand Herald

