WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders Gives Post-Super Tuesday Press Conference

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Independent Vermont senator and 2020 contender *Bernie Sanders* will hold a press conference from Burlington today where he is expected to outline the state of his presidential campaign.
Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday Losses Partly Due to Young Voter Turnout Young voters, ages 17-29, did not show up to the polls at the same rate as 2016, according to exit poll data. Joe Biden defeated Bernie Sanders in several key states on Tuesday, including North Carolina, Massachusetts, Minnesota,...
With their candidate on the ropes, supporters of Bernie Sanders again failed to show up when it mattered on Tuesday as Democrats held six presidential nominating... Reuters India Also reported by •CBS News
Bernie Sanders is projected to win Colorado, earning him his second victory among Super Tuesday states set to determine the Democratic nominee. Independent Also reported by •Mediaite •RTTNews •New Zealand Herald