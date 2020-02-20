Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Charli D'Amelio & Chase Hudson Kiss To This Harry Styles Song In New TikTok

Charli D'Amelio & Chase Hudson Kiss To This Harry Styles Song In New TikTok

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson are showing off some PDA on TikTok! The cute non-official couple are currently in the Bahamas with their Hype House friends. In a new TikTok posted to Chase‘s account, as the two are getting ready to go out on a date night, they share a kiss to a very lovey-dovey [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: TikTok vs Vine

TikTok vs Vine 10:23

 Did Tik Tok kill the Vine star or just give them more than 6 seconds of fame? For this showdown, we’re going to be looking at which of these platforms is superior. We’ll be going through a range of different categories to find out whether TikTok is really the new Vine, or if it isn’t worth a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS Didn't Crash TikTok With Song Premiere as Users First Thought [Video]BTS Didn't Crash TikTok With Song Premiere as Users First Thought

BTS Didn't Crash TikTok With Song Premiere as Users First Thought The K-pop superstars gave fans a 30-second taster of their new track, 'ON', which features pop star Sia, by putting it out on the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

A mother’s warning for parents about TikTok App [Video]A mother’s warning for parents about TikTok App

A Buffalo mother is warning all parents about the TikTok App

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chase Hudson & Avani Gregg Hit the Red Carpet at 'Mulan' Premiere

Chase Hudson and Avani Gregg stepped out for the premiere of Mulan! The TikTok stars hit the red carpet at the event on Monday evening (March 9) at the Dolby...
Just Jared Jr

This TikTok Star Is Set To Appear On 'Henry Danger' Spin-off 'Danger Force'

Chase Hudson is heading to Swellview! The 17-year-old TikTok star shared that he will be making a guest star appearance on Danger Force. The upcoming new show is...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

Addisonfan7

addisonxqueen I want more mutuals so please rt & like if u Stan : -addison easterling -charli d'amelio -dixie d'amelio -avani… https://t.co/KfqSSwPL68 6 hours ago

Addisonfan7

addisonxqueen RT @lilgelaa: hey!! i’m looking for mutuals. like / rt if you stan any of the following; - charli d’amelio - chase hudson - addison eas… 6 hours ago

SartasticS_

Sarah Mei🌸 EXPOSE YOUR PHONE GAME -jia -🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ -Powerpuff girls -wala -Charli D’Amelio vs. Chase Hudson-Gu… https://t.co/85S5GuS16E 15 hours ago

itsyellie_

yellieee EXPOSE YOUR PHONE GAME 1 Pat♥️ 2 Good 3 Eis. 4 Fucking research 5 Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Grab the Cup 6… https://t.co/MR5mNcaMVK 1 day ago

lilgelaa

gela hey!! i’m looking for mutuals. like / rt if you stan any of the following; - charli d’amelio - chase hudson - a… https://t.co/yFSQ67VUoK 2 days ago

itsccbitchh

chloe what if #LuciferSeason5 has an episode where charli d amelio is the victim and it's like a tik tok müder and then… https://t.co/NBObtEoXIs 3 days ago

shawn_seavey

αиαиуα||𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚎𝚜 𝚜𝚑𝚊𝚠𝚗 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚠𝚍𝚠 ❤️ charli de amelio and chase hudson who? i only know @calvitJr and @Camila_Cabello 😍 https://t.co/7acPdEmNyB 4 days ago

sugaxsweetz

Sugaxsweetz - Charli d'amelio & Chase Hudson https://t.co/QcYRc9dUWW 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.