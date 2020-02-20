Charli D'Amelio & Chase Hudson Kiss To This Harry Styles Song In New TikTok

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson are showing off some PDA on TikTok! The cute non-official couple are currently in the Bahamas with their Hype House friends. In a new TikTok posted to Chase‘s account, as the two are getting ready to go out on a date night, they share a kiss to a very lovey-dovey [...] 👓 View full article

