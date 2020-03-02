Global  

Chris Pratt Shows Off His Lighter Hair Color While Out to Lunch With Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Chris Pratt Shows Off His Lighter Hair Color While Out to Lunch With Wife Katherine SchwarzeneggerChris Pratt is lightening up his locks! The 40-year-old Jurassic World actor sported strawberry blonde hair as he grabbed a bite to eat with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Wednesday (March 4) at Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt Chris and Katherine kept it low-key as [...]
News video: Chris Pratt looking forward to having babies with 'great mum' Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt looking forward to having babies with 'great mum' Katherine Schwarzenegger 00:43

 Chris Pratt can't wait to have kids with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who he believes is "gonna be a great mum one day".

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Opens Up About Writing Her Book, 'The Gift of Forgiveness' [Video]Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Opens Up About Writing Her Book, "The Gift of Forgiveness"

Written with grace, empathy and understanding and based on more than twenty in-depth interviews, as well as personal reflections from Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt herself, "The Gift of Forgiveness"..

Vulnerability Is At The Core Of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Book, “The Gift of Forgiveness” [Video]Vulnerability Is At The Core Of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Book, “The Gift of Forgiveness”

In her book, “The Gift of Forgiveness," Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt gathered a large variety of people’s real life journeys with forgiveness, each story having its own unique takeaway.

