Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Mantel unveils final volume in award-winning Thomas Cromwell trilogy

Mantel unveils final volume in award-winning Thomas Cromwell trilogy

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
British novelist Hilary Mantel unveiled the final installment on Wednesday of her Tudor trilogy about Thomas Cromwell, the blacksmith's son who rose to be King Henry VIII's most powerful adviser only to fall from grace and meet a gruesome end.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hilary Mantel: 'I occupy the same space as Thomas Cromwell.'

After an eight-year gap between books, the British author has finished her acclaimed historical trilogy about Henry VIII's fixer, Thomas Cromwell.
The Age

Hilary Mantel and Thomas Cromwell: a double act across the ages

The English novelist's third book about Thomas Cromwell is like the grand, final movement of a symphony.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.