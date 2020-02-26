Global  

Matt Gaetz Wears Gas Mask on the House Floor Ahead of Coronavirus Spending Bill Vote

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020
For some reason related to the coronavirus, Congressman *Matt Gaetz*, as of this posting, is wearing a gas mask on the House floor.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Matt Gaetz Tweets Photo Of Him Wearing Gas Mask Ahead Of Coronavirus House Vote

Matt Gaetz Tweets Photo Of Him Wearing Gas Mask Ahead Of Coronavirus House Vote 00:38

 Matt Gaetz tweeted a photo of him wearing a gas mask.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed [Video]Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a controversial leader from Kentucky. This passed Monday, he brought news that may unify everyone in America towards a common goal. He said he wants the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Matt Hancock: UK has a clear plan for dealing with Coronavirus [Video]Matt Hancock: UK has a clear plan for dealing with Coronavirus

Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock makes a statement to the House of Commons concerning recent updates with the global spread of coronavirus, and the UK Government's efforts to contain its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Matt Gaetz Wore A Gas Mask On The House Floor To Vote For Deal To Fight Coronavirus

Playing It Safe
Daily Caller

Rep. Matt Gaetz Defends Wearing Gas Mask for Coronavirus Vote

Rep. Matt Gaetz is taking a better safe than sorry approach to coronavirus -- even when he's just voting on it -- 'cause he's got himself a gas mask on that...
TMZ.com

DrumpfsLies

David Dennison If ⁦@mattgaetz⁩ was actually serious about the #coronavirus he would have worn gloves as that’s how it’s transmitte… https://t.co/lnsyCKBfmv 9 seconds ago

FrieselRobert

Robert RT @dhershiser: Everyone who voted for this idiot should be completely embarrassed. That’s all. That my tweet. https://t.co/1op5ZfeAzR 34 seconds ago

RaghuAiyar

Raghu Aiyar RT @CallingBSonU: Was Swalwell farting again? Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask on House floor during vote on coronavirus response package -… 36 seconds ago

wwherrmann

YellowJournalism Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask during vote to address new coronavirus - 🤣We knew ⁦@RepMattGaetz⁩ is a freak… https://t.co/Lni1IGTz3u 2 minutes ago

JoyceWagner

Joyce Wagner He looks so much better like this! https://t.co/9KRQG1WbS7 2 minutes ago

FreeStrawBiter

Free Straw Biter ❌ RT @nypost: Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask in Congress during coronavirus funding vote https://t.co/sPbx09TXrP https://t.co/jaECjkc6iB 3 minutes ago

ProvingFuture

Human Behaviour #Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #HumanBehaviour Interesting: Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask on House floor during vote on… https://t.co/g8xIu3T1Gb 3 minutes ago

romanticamper

Romanticamper RT @dcexaminer: Gaetz told reporters he wore the mask because he wanted to be conscious about spreading germs. https://t.co/1X6z8lG0JW 3 minutes ago

