Miami’s Ultra Music Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus: Report

Billboard.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
This month's Ultra Music Festival in Miami has reportedly been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Ultra To Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

Report: Ultra To Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns 03:45

 CBS4's Hank Tester reports the announcement will be made Friday morning.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ultra Canceled Over Coronavirus? [Video]Ultra Canceled Over Coronavirus?

CBS4's Hank Tester shares the details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:03Published

Miami's Ultra Music Festival Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Miami's Ultra Music Festival Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is in jeopardy of being postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is in jeopardy of being postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
cbs4.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comReutersJust JaredThe Wrapbizjournals

Amazon Studios Pulls Out of SXSW 2020 Amid Coronavirus Fears

Amazon Studios will not be in attendance at 2020 South By Southwest Festival. All Amazon-related activities at the festival, including world premieres, will be...
Just Jared

tiestolive

TiestoLive #Tiesto ⚠️ Ultra Miami 2020 CANCELLED & Tomorrowland Winter in France ⚠️ #Coronavirus ➡️ https://t.co/0ba3pnjSlZ . . .… https://t.co/7xoK1d9NZO 33 seconds ago

_jsilly

Jacob Silberg RT @dancingastro: Breaking: @ultra 2020 has been postponed according to the Miami Herald due to fears of the coronavirus spreading in Miami… 51 seconds ago

osanosj

Osano SJ RT @EDMManiac: BREAKING NEWS -- ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2020 HAS BEEN CANCELLED, the @MiamiHerald is reporting. READ MORE: https://t.co/ilDNU… 5 minutes ago

FLOTUK

Stef the Career Coach RT @joeflech: NEW: Miami elected officials have called for the postponement of Ultra Music Festival. A meeting between city administrators… 6 minutes ago

yferlopez21

Fer RT @MiamiHerald: EXCLUSIVE: The 2020 Ultra Music Festival will be postponed — possibly for a full year, the Miami Herald has learned. That… 13 minutes ago

pishcotatuit

Pishcota Spring break in Miami is Canceled. Do not come. Stay safe at home #miami #ultra #springbreak Ultra Music Festival C… https://t.co/oaorFtcDiF 14 minutes ago

8letterman

8letterman RT @WPLGLocal10: Miami Mayor: Calle Ocho festival also under consideration for postponement or cancellation https://t.co/Fg9BS1QwWn https:/… 24 minutes ago

earlgreywolf

sfang 🌙🐺 RT @ParadiseTrader3: Biggest EDM festival in the USA just cancelled due to #Coronavirus threat: https://t.co/beRRAdItEx 28 minutes ago

