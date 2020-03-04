Global  

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce First-Ever Co-Headlining Tour

Billboard.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Latin powerhouses Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will go on tour together for the first time ever. Rising star Sebastian Yatra will perform as a special guest on the trek.
News video: Latin superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour

Latin superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour 01:10

 Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are joining forces for a joint tour across North America.

They will make about 20 stops across the U.S. and Canada starting in September.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour The Latin superstars are joining forces for a 21-date run of North America, which kicks off on September 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, and concludes on..

The show will bring together Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin with more than a dozen hit singles between them.
