Sam Heughan To Run in New York City Marathon For My Peak Challenge Charity
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Sam Heughan has joined the upcoming TCS New York City Marathon! The 39-year-old Outlander star will be putting on his running shoes for the event, and running in support of My Peak Challenge. The TCS New York City Marathon is the largest marathon in the world and is set for November 1, 2020. My Peak [...]
New York will be the second state to outright ban disposable plastic shopping bags. A ban on plastic bags in New York State will go in effect overnight. In some localities, including New York city, an additional tax will be levied on paper bags. The ban will eventually involve fines on businesses as...
Business Insider is reporting that New York's second coronavirus case is a 50-year-old resident. He is a partner at a law firm near Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan. Business Insider confirmed the..