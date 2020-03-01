Sam Heughan To Run in New York City Marathon For My Peak Challenge Charity

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sam Heughan has joined the upcoming TCS New York City Marathon! The 39-year-old Outlander star will be putting on his running shoes for the event, and running in support of My Peak Challenge. The TCS New York City Marathon is the largest marathon in the world and is set for November 1, 2020. My Peak [...] 👓 View full article

