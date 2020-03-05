Sofia Vergara Joins Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell & Howie Mandel at 'AGT' Season 15 Kick Off
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Sofia Vergara stuns in a chic little black dress at the America’s Got Talent Season 15 Kickoff held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Wednesday afternoon (March 4) in Pasadena, Calif. The 47-year-old actress joined fellow judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews on the red carpet. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
Sofia Vergara has officially joined the judging panel for season 15 of "America's Got Talent", and while chatting with "Entertainment Tonight", the actress shares why this was the best move for her after finishing "Modern Family". Plus, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum react to her joining...
Sofia Vergara shocked by AGT job The actress admitted she was hesitant about taking on the job when producers approached her but ultimately, it felt like the "right thing" to do. She said: Sofia talked..
Heidi Klum happy to be back on AGT The model - who was a judge on the show from series eight to 13 - is thrilled to have rejoined the panel for the upcoming season 15 and admitted it didn't take much..
Sofia Vergara shields herself from the drizzle with a giant umbrella while arriving for an America’s Got Talent taping in Los Angeles on Friday (March 13). The... Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz
It's said that only 3 judges, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and new judge Sofia Vergara, that enter the stage with Heidi missing during the filming, which features... AceShowbiz Also reported by •TMZ.com •Just Jared •FOXNews.com •USATODAY.com