Ultra Music Festival in Miami Canceled Due to Coronavirus (Report)

The 2020 Ultra Music Festival has been canceled amid Coronavirus concerns. The electronic music festival was set to take place from March 20 to 22, but Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes confirmed on Wednesday (March 4) that it is no longer happening, the Miami Herald reports. This marks the first time in the event's 21 years [...]


