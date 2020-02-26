Global  

Ultra Music Festival in Miami Canceled Due to Coronavirus (Report)

Just Jared Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The 2020 Ultra Music Festival has been canceled amid Coronavirus concerns. The electronic music festival was set to take place from March 20 to 22, but Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes confirmed on Wednesday (March 4) that it is no longer happening, the Miami Herald reports. This marks the first time in the event’s 21 years [...]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Ultra Canceled Over Coronavirus?

Ultra Canceled Over Coronavirus? 03:03

 CBS4's Hank Tester shares the details.

