Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Melissa Benoist Expecting First Child With Chris Wood

Melissa Benoist Expecting First Child With Chris Wood

AceShowbiz Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Sharing the happy news through a social media post, the leading lady of 'Supergirl' gushes that a non-canine child is coming to her family with her actor husband.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Elijah Wood reportedly welcomes first child [Video]Elijah Wood reportedly welcomes first child

Elijah Wood and his girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved have reportedly welcomed their first child.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published

Amy Schumer undergoing IVF to expand her family [Video]Amy Schumer undergoing IVF to expand her family

Comedienne Amy Schumer has started the process of in vitro fertilisation to expand her family, just eight months after welcoming her first child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Melissa Benoist & Husband Chris Wood Are Having a Baby!

Huge congrats are in order for Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist! They are expecting their first child together! “A non-canine child is coming to our family very...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

truemelwood

𝙹𝚎𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚏𝚎𝚛 𝚒𝚜 𝚁𝙰𝚁𝙴 RT @PopCrave: Melissa Benoist is expecting her first child with husband and co-star Chris Wood. 👶 https://t.co/SOl1AZyL9T 6 seconds ago

Huchgirl

Simone 🇩🇪 loyal Arrow fan RT @THR: #Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are expecting their first child. https://t.co/Ozkag1QDkU 13 seconds ago

ohhmyyj0sh

Josh 🖤 RT @people: Super Mom! Melissa Benoist Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Chris Wood https://t.co/tt7Kd2IHyU 15 seconds ago

JustEnoughCrazi

X. RT @enews: #Supergirl co-stars. Husband and wife. Parents to be. It's a bird..it's a plane...it's a pregnancy announcement from Christopher… 1 minute ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Super Mom! Melissa Benoist Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Chris Wood https://t.co/JjMAqskNQB https://t.co/I79cPOhke5 1 minute ago

karamelworld

Karamel World RT @THR: A Superbaby is on the way. #Supergirl actors and spouses Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are expecting their first child https://t.… 3 minutes ago

netflixqxeen

𝑬𝒍𝒊 RT @people: Super Mom! Melissa Benoist Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Chris Wood https://t.co/PXRCqLlTaJ 3 minutes ago

netflixqxeen

𝑬𝒍𝒊 RT @enews: Melissa Benoist Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Chris Wood https://t.co/2Q78spDYzM 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.