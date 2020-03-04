Jurors in Robert Durst's California murder trial see clips of 'The Jinx'

Los Angeles prosecutors on Wednesday played parts of movies they said incriminate Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir charged with murdering his best friend to cover up his killing of his ex-wife.



