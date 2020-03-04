Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jurors in Robert Durst's California murder trial see clips of 'The Jinx'

Jurors in Robert Durst's California murder trial see clips of 'The Jinx'

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Los Angeles prosecutors on Wednesday played parts of movies they said incriminate Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir charged with murdering his best friend to cover up his killing of his ex-wife.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

In Robert Durst's California murder trial, prosecutor says victim did not fear killer

Robert Durst, the ailing New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in a 2015 TV documentary,...
Reuters

Robert Durst faces jury for opening statements in 'The Jinx' murder trial

Robert Durst, the ailing New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in a 2015 TV documentary,...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.