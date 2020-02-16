Trump Demands Schumer ‘Pay a Severe Price’ for Saying Kavanaugh and Gorsuch Will ‘Pay a Price’
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () President Donald Trump ripped Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over his controversial remarks made Wednesday morning at a pro-choice demonstration outside the Supreme Court. The commander-in-chief stated Wednesday night, in a tweet, that Schumer should “pay a severe price” in light of his remarks. The Senate Minority leader stated early Wednesday to a crowd, […]
