‘The Batman’: First look of Batmobile out

Robert Pattinson‘s Batmobile for the upcoming Batman movie has been released! The Batmobile is, of course, the car Batman drives around when he is fighting...

'The Batman' director reveals a half-sleek, half-brutal new look for the Batmobile No matter how many times people make a Batman movie, there are some elements that no one can eliminate from the Dark Knight's story. The cowl. The cape. The...

Mashable 11 hours ago



