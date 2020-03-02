Katy Perry Leaves Her Office With Her Cute Dog in Tow
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Katy Perry wraps up a day at the office! The 35-year-old “Con Calma” singer was spotted exiting a building and hopping in her ride on Tuesday (March 3) in West Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry She carried her adorable pup in one arm. Katy rocked a gray and white [...]
Katy Perry Talks About Renewed Friendship With Taylor Swift Katy Perry disclosed details about her newly-repaired friendship with Taylor Swift in an interview with 'Stellar' magazine. Katy Perry, via 'Stellar' Katy Perry, via 'Stellar' The singers fell out after Swift said a close friend "tried to...