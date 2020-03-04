Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'No Time To Die' postponed for November 2020

'No Time To Die' postponed for November 2020

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The global release of the new James Bond film 'No Time to Die' was postponed on Wednesday by seven months amid the coronavirus disruption that has closed movie theatres in China and caused widespread headaches for other Hollywood productions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus

'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus 00:59

 'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus It is the first Hollywood film to delay worldwide premieres because of the virus. Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond was slated to reach theaters in North America on April 10. The film will now premiere in the U.S. on November 25. For...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Toddler Time Lafayette [Video]Toddler Time Lafayette

Toddler Time Lafayette

Credit: KADNPublished

We're taking your suggestions for places to check out in this week's Restaurant Report Card [Video]We're taking your suggestions for places to check out in this week's Restaurant Report Card

It&apos;s that time again - Restaurant Report Card time! But this week, 7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom is switching up the menu because some of you, our viewers, have questions you want..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

James Bond No Time To Die release delayed until November

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have announced the move
Tamworth Herald

No Time to Die postponed until November due to coronavirus concerns

No Time to Die postponed until November due to coronavirus concerns
Polygon

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GuiTrautmann12

Japa RT @007: MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and th… 29 seconds ago

AnimalLoversUn1

AnimalLovers Unite RT @nowthisnews: ‘No Time to Die,’ the new James Bond movie originally set for April, is being postponed until November 2020. Producers mad… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.