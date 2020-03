Actress Rakul Preet Singh reveals she will have a working Holi this year. "I am shooting on the day of Holi," she informed when asked about her Holi plans, before getting nostalgic about how she spent the day of colours as a child. "We used to play a very nasty Holi in my childhood. People would throw eggs on me! I stopped ...

