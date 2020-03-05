Global  

Survivor's Michele Fitzgerald Dated a Fellow Contestant!

Just Jared Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Survivor‘s Michele Fitzgerald has revealed that she dated a fellow contestant! Ahead of the tribe swap on next week’s episode, a new preview shows Michele sharing that her ex-boyfriend is on her new tribe. The ex’s identity was not given in the preview for the Survivor: Winners at War episode, but fans have figured it [...]
