Katy Perry Confirms Pregnancy in 'Never Worn White' Music Video!

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Katy Perry is pregnant! The 35-year-old singer confirmed rumors that she was expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom in her new music video for “Never Worn White”. The song is all about her fears of commitment, but now she’s ready for a life of happiness with another person. At the end of the [...]
News video: Katy Perry pregnant

Katy Perry pregnant 00:35

 Katy Perry is pregnant with her first child.

