Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Orlando Bloom's Love Story

Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Orlando Bloom's Love Story

E! Online Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are embarking on a new chapter in their love story: Parenthood. As was revealed in her new music video for "Never Worn White," the pop star is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Katy Perry: I'm a bridechilla

Katy Perry: I'm a bridechilla 01:04

 American pop star Katy Perry says she is a "bridechilla".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry hails first responders following gas leak drama [Video]Katy Perry hails first responders following gas leak drama

Pop star Katy Perry has hailed first responders across the US after the latest episode of 'American Idol'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published

American Idol 2020 Auditions: Jonny West Shocks the Judges [Video]American Idol 2020 Auditions: Jonny West Shocks the Judges

Jonny West was inspired to audition by his experience supporting his girlfriend Margie Mays last season. The range he shows in his original song called 'Making' Love' shocks and impresses the judges,..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has confirmed she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thatssooodani

danica RT @enews: Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Orlando Bloom's Love Story https://t.co/PdzdS5V1O8 3 seconds ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her & Orlando Bloom’s Love Story https://t.co/RsIOshC2v2 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.