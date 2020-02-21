Global  

Katy Perry Announces She's Pregnant in ''Never Worn White'' Music Video

E! Online Thursday, 5 March 2020
Cue the Michael Scott meme: "Oh my God! Okay, it happening. Everybody stay calm." On Wednesday night, Katy Perry dropped her highly-anticipated new music video for "Never Worn...
 Katy Perry Talks About Renewed Friendship With Taylor Swift Katy Perry disclosed details about her newly-repaired friendship with Taylor Swift in an interview with 'Stellar' magazine. Katy Perry, via 'Stellar' Katy Perry, via 'Stellar' The singers fell out after Swift said a close friend "tried to...

Based on my very thorough, mostly (not at all) scientific research, I feel confident stating that all evidence points to the hair naturally attached to Katy Perry’s head being a platinum-blonde bob...

Katy Perry passed out at last year's American Idol auditions in Sunriver, Oregon when a gas leak occurred on set.

Katy Perry‘s new song “Never Worn White” is out now! The 35-year-old singer debuted her new track and visual on Thursday (March 5). PHOTOS: Check out the...
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are embarking on a new chapter in their love story: Parenthood. As was revealed in her new music video for "Never Worn White," the...
