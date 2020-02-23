Watch: Katy announces pregnancy in new video

Kasey Posa @katyperry looks stunning in her new video, #NeverWornWhite as she announces her pregnancy w/ fiancé #OrlandoBloom.… https://t.co/QiN54PNSix 15 minutes ago Pune Times .@katyperry took to social media to confirm her pregnancy. #OrlandoBloom https://t.co/JunW5Z3AV4 2 hours ago SpotboyE Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in the best way possible. Her new music video #NeverWornWhite gives a glimpse of… https://t.co/8txt9pNErL 4 hours ago