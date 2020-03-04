Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Britney Spears wants to remove tattoo she got with ex-husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears wants to remove tattoo she got with ex-husband Kevin Federline

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Singer Britney Spears is thinking of getting rid of the tattoo that she got with her former husband Kevin Federline. Spears took to Instagram where she contemplated getting rid of the double dice tattoo on her left wrist and admitted that she didn't even like tattoos in the first place, reports etonline.com.

Sharing yet...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Britney Spears might get double dice tattoo removed

Britney Spears might get double dice tattoo removed 00:34

 'Toxic' singer Britney Spears is thinking of getting her double dice tattoo - which she got during her relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline - removed.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears' son claims she's quitting music [Video]Britney Spears' son claims she's quitting music

Britney Spears' son claims she's quitting music Jayden Federline has promised to tell the "whole story" about his famous mother if his Instagram followers grow, but in the mean time, he admitted he's..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:23Published

Britney Spears' son claims she might 'quit' music [Video]Britney Spears' son claims she might 'quit' music

Britney Spears' 13-year-old son Jayden has admitted his mum might quit music and slammed his "jerk" grandfather in an explosive Instagram Live on Tuesday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Britney' Son Jayden Slams Jamie Spears on Instagram Live: 'He Can Go Die'

The 13-year-old, whom Britney shares with ex Kevin Federline, also spills the tea about Britney's music career in the future, recalling the time when Britney...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •TMZ.comJust JaredE! OnlinePinkNews

Britney Spears Is So Over Her Matching Dice Tattoo With Ex-Husband Kevin Federline: ‘I Don’t Even Like Ink’

Could Britney Spears' body ink be getting a little less Chaotic? On Tuesday (March 3), the superstar revealed that she's thinking of removing the dice tattoo she...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mikeaglRo7

erdogan kardashian RT @DailyMailCeleb: Britney Spears reveals she wants to remove the 'pink dice' that she got tattooed on wrist with ex Kevin Federline https… 12 hours ago

Punjabupdate

Punjab Update Britney Spears wants to remove tattoo she got with ex-husband #BritneySpears #Exhusband #RemoveTattoo… https://t.co/NOCADojwFI 16 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Britney Spears reveals she wants to remove the 'pink dice' that she got tattooed on wrist with ex Kevin Federline https://t.co/iUPwFaPRtp 16 hours ago

AlBawabaEntz

Al Bawaba Entz Britney Spears Wants to Remove Her ex Kevin Federline Dedicated Tattoo https://t.co/e5GZJl439J #BritneySpears… https://t.co/CaBJpGfZMC 19 hours ago

ToxZak

Love Me Down Zak If she wants to remove her dice tattoo that's her prerogative. As for going on an "instagram spree posting countles… https://t.co/YAUUpaENIC 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.