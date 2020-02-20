Entertainment news: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin announce joint tour

In FX's "Breeders," an honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally (Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard) are juggling fulltime careers, aging parents, a mortgage and the unenviable curveballs of..

Martin Freeman Remembers Getting His Start In Sketch Comedy With Olivia Coleman And Ricky Gervais Martin Freeman, star and co-creator of the new FX comedy, "Breeders," recalls which sketch (of his immense canon of sketch comedy work) was his favorite to work on. He goes on to mention one in.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 01:24Published 2 weeks ago