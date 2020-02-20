Global  

Entertainment news: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin announce joint tour

Thursday, 5 March 2020
The show will bring together Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin with more than a dozen hit singles between them.
News video: Latin superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour

Latin superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour 01:10

 Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are joining forces for a joint tour across North America.

