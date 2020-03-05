Global  

'Bigg Boss Telugu 3' winner Rahul Sipligunj attacked with beer bottles in Hyderabad, suffers head injury

Zee News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Rahul Sipligunj was injured in an attack by some persons during a brawl in a pub on Thursday.
Big Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj hit by beer bottles in Hyderabad pub attack — watch video

The incident occurred in a pub in Gachiwbowli when some youth allegedly misbehaved with a woman accompanying Rahul.
Bollywood Life

Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj injured at a brawl in Hyderabad

Playback singer and Big Boss Telugu season 3 winner, Rahul Sipligunj was injured in an attack by some persons during a brawl in a pub here on Thursday. Rahul...
Mid-Day


PatanSameer6

Patan Sameer RT @AadhyaMedia: Breaking News: Bigg Boss-3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj attacked in a pub with a beer bottle. Treated at hospital in Gach… 37 seconds ago

Blogger24by7

Blogger #rahulsipligunj Bigg Boss-3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj was attacked in a pub with a b... https://t.co/4UUUrTu9ee via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

hallobola1

Praveen Rai Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj attacked in a pub https://t.co/ZizKxawHpW https://t.co/2aPoCtlKgs 7 minutes ago

venkyNTRfann

venky RT @ShivaRajmundry: Bigg Boss-3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj attacked in a pub with a beer bottle. Treated at hospital in Gachibowli 😪 #Ra… 25 minutes ago

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj tried to intervene when a group of people were passing… https://t.co/sRDVMOVScy 30 minutes ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj tried to intervene when a group of people were passing… https://t.co/lCGjvLBeDb 31 minutes ago

RishiTharak

RISHI VARMA RT @jrNTR999999999: Bigg Boss-3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj attacked in a pub with a beer bottle. Treated at hospital in Gachibowli 😪 #Ra… 31 minutes ago

pvramanakumar

Ramana RT @news18dotcom: Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj tried to intervene when a group of people were passing commen… 40 minutes ago

