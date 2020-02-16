Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj injured at a brawl in Hyderabad

Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj injured at a brawl in Hyderabad

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Playback singer and Big Boss Telugu season 3 winner, Rahul Sipligunj was injured in an attack by some persons during a brawl in a pub here on Thursday.

Rahul who was attacked with beer bottles sustained head injuries and was later taken to a private hospital.

The incident occurred in a pub in Gachiwbowli when some youth...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 Finale Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai check out the winner [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Finale Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai check out the winner

Bigg Boss 13 Finale Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai check out the winner

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 04:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 3 winner attacked in pub

Tollywood playback singer and winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 Rahul Sipligunj was attacked with a beer bottle in a pub at Gachibowli on Wednesday
Hindu

Big Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj hit by beer bottles in Hyderabad pub attack — watch video

The incident occurred in a pub in Gachiwbowli when some youth allegedly misbehaved with a woman accompanying Rahul.
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

Krishna81425379

Krishna Sumanth RT @Paul_Oommen: Telugu Bigg Boss season 3 winner @Rahulsipligunj was attacked with beer bottles in a pub late last night. Apparently a scu… 4 hours ago

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj tried to intervene when a group of people were passing… https://t.co/sRDVMOVScy 9 hours ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj tried to intervene when a group of people were passing… https://t.co/lCGjvLBeDb 9 hours ago

pvramanakumar

Ramana RT @news18dotcom: Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj tried to intervene when a group of people were passing commen… 9 hours ago

Paul_Oommen

Paul Oommen Telugu Bigg Boss season 3 winner @Rahulsipligunj was attacked with beer bottles in a pub late last night. Apparentl… https://t.co/ZkZH7Fzem3 9 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj tried to intervene when a group of people were passing… https://t.co/9tnyux4GEC 9 hours ago

ANN_Newsable

Asianet Newsable #BiggBossTelugu winner and popular singer #Rahulsipligunj attacked in a pub brawl https://t.co/Lj7bdmbrIJ 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.