Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj injured at a brawl in Hyderabad
Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Playback singer and Big Boss Telugu season 3 winner, Rahul Sipligunj was injured in an attack by some persons during a brawl in a pub here on Thursday.
Rahul who was attacked with beer bottles sustained head injuries and was later taken to a private hospital.
The incident occurred in a pub in Gachiwbowli when some youth...
