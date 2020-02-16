Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj injured at a brawl in Hyderabad

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Playback singer and Big Boss Telugu season 3 winner, Rahul Sipligunj was injured in an attack by some persons during a brawl in a pub here on Thursday.



Rahul who was attacked with beer bottles sustained head injuries and was later taken to a private hospital.



The incident occurred in a pub in Gachiwbowli when some youth... 👓 View full article

