Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Metallica launch vinyl club

Metallica launch vinyl club

ContactMusic Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VictorRVillar

Víctor R. Villar Metallica Launch Vinyl Subscription Club https://t.co/Z7vOxcvCp8 45 minutes ago

honeylands

Urban Phunk Society Metallica Launch Vinyl Subscription Club https://t.co/kaBCvuXzYH 47 minutes ago

MyRecordList

MyRecordList Metallica launch their own vinyl subscription club https://t.co/aa8ehTND1b #vinyl 1 hour ago

Padre_Natas81

padre natas Metallica Launch Vinyl Subscription Club https://t.co/eY4ma79PfY 2 hours ago

MyRecordList

MyRecordList Metallica Launch Vinyl Subscription Club https://t.co/cC8yh1av2f #vinyl 5 hours ago

999theQ

99.9 the Q #Metallica is the latest band to start their own #vinyl #subscription club. Each respective issuing will contain “r… https://t.co/15kwTtMy0Y 7 hours ago

comoaudio

Como Audio Want special edition @Metallica records delivered to your door? https://t.co/B28P5laAnh 8 hours ago

TeeMichelle57

TeeMichelle Metallica Launch Vinyl Subscription Club | Pitchfork https://t.co/8AewmqiN5Q #SmartNews 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.