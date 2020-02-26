Onward Movie Review: Interesting Bromantic Adventure Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

**Onward*

*U/A: Animation, Adventure, Comedy*

*Cast (Voices): Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, Grey Griffin, Tracey Ullman, Wilmer Valderrama, Kyle Bornheimer, John Ratzenberger*

*Director: Dan Scanlon*

*Rating:

**



Pixar's outstanding body of animation... **Onward**U/A: Animation, Adventure, Comedy**Cast (Voices): Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, Grey Griffin, Tracey Ullman, Wilmer Valderrama, Kyle Bornheimer, John Ratzenberger**Director: Dan Scanlon**Rating:**Pixar's outstanding body of animation 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Public review of movie Doordarshan The public review of Doordarshan movie is out. The movie was released on 28 February. Directed by Gagan Puri, the film stars Mahie Gill, Supriya Shukla among others. Some moviegoers found the film.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:10Published 1 week ago Top 10 Craziest Fan Theories About Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Whatever you thought of the movie, there’s plenty of potential for the Sonic the Hedgehog Sequel. Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we’ll be counting down our picks for the Top 10 Craziest Fan.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:37Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this