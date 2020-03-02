Global  

Lady Gaga Is Bringing The Chromatica Ball To London

Clash Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Lady Gaga Is Bringing The Chromatica Ball To LondonIt takes place this summer...

*Lady Gaga* is set to bring The Chromatica Ball to London this summer.

It's set to be a huge year for the pop icon, who recently unfurled bombastic new single 'Stupid Love'.

New album 'Chromatica' is incoming, with a flurry of international dates in support.

The Chromatica Ball is a series of one-off extravaganzas, with the European leg opening in Paris.

Hitting London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Lady Gaga will perform on July 30th.

Tickets go on sale from 10am this Friday - March 13th - with a donation from early bird tickets going towards the Born This Way Foundation.

Lady Gaga Announces New Album 'Chromatica' and Release Date

Lady Gaga Announces New Album 'Chromatica' and Release Date 01:25

 Lady Gaga Announces New Album 'Chromatica' and Release Date Gaga's new album will officially be released on April 10. The pop star made the announcement to her Instagram followers on Monday. Lady Gaga, via Instagram Gaga released the first single from the album, "Stupid Love," accompanied by a new...

Lady Gaga announces new album 'Chromatica' and release date

Gaga's new album will officially be released on April 10.

Gaga's new album will officially be released on April 10.

Trending Now: Lady Gaga Confirms Name Of Her New Album

"Chromatica" drops April 10th.

"Chromatica" drops April 10th.

Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball


Little Monsters Are Losing Their Minds Over Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Reveal: ‘It Feels Like 2011 All Over Again’

Lady Gaga finally announced the release date for her sixth studio album, Chromatica, on Monday (March 2) and her army of Little Monsters promptly sent social...
