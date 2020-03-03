Global  

Trump Tells Hannity About His ‘Hunch’ That Coronavirus’ 3.4% Mortality Rate is a ‘False Number’

Thursday, 5 March 2020
President Donald Trump believes that the coronavirus is far less deadly than the 3.4% mortality rate reported by the World Health Organization, though he admitted that his insights were "just a hunch."
News video: Chief Medical Officer: Coronavirus mortality rate only 1%

Chief Medical Officer: Coronavirus mortality rate only 1% 03:18

 Chief Medical Officer and epidemiologist Professor Chris Whitty has disputed the World Health Organisation's mortality rate for coronavirus is 3.4% - claiming a 1% mortality rate was within the upper limit of the rate. He praised UK modellers who calculated the 1% rate as "the best in the world" and...

Trump, citing a 'hunch,' disputes World Health Organization on coronavirus death rate

The World Health Organization says the fatality rate for coronavirus is 3.4%. Citing a hunch, President Trump called it a "false" number.
USATODAY.com

Mortality rate of coronavirus is 3.4% worldwide — more than double that of the flu. Here’s everything we know about COVID-19

Mortality rate of coronavirus is 3.4% worldwide — more than double that of the flu. Here’s everything we know about COVID-19How many people are infected worldwide? What’s the government doing to keep me safe? What’s the mortality rate of the virus? Here’s everything you need to...
TheSpec.com


