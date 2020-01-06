Global  

Tavis Smiley must pay $1.5 million to PBS following #MeToo lawsuit, firing

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
A jury officially decided that former PBS host Tavis Smiley will have to pay about $1.5 million to the organization after he was fired amid allegations of workplace sexual misconduct. 
He was accused of wide range of misconduct from inappropriate sexual comments and touching, to verbal abuse and sexual relationships with subordinates and guests on his self-titled talk show.

Recent related news from verified sources

Jury decides Tavis Smiley must pay PBS in #MeToo dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury decided Wednesday that former television talk show host Tavis Smiley, who was fired amid allegations of workplace sexual misconduct at...
Seattle Times

Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay PBS $1.5 Million For Violating Network's 'Morality' Clause

Smiley, who was fired in 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations, had sued the public broadcaster contending that he was dropped as a talk-show host because of...
NPR


