CNN’s Toobin Pans Schumer’s ‘Inappropriate’ Comments on Gorsuch, Kavanaugh: ‘It Did Sound Like a Physical Threat’
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin joined Chief Justice John Roberts in scolding Chuck Schumer for his recent remarks about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Toobin appeared on Thursday’s New Day to discuss Roberts’ rare condemnation of the Senate Minority Leader for saying Gorsuch and Kavanaugh “will pay the price” for their verdicts in abortion […]
During a rally in front of the Supreme Court earlier Wednesday, Schumer said Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will "pay the price" if they uphold... CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times