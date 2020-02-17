Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince isn’t keeping his lips sealed. The music executive has come forward to speak out on the publicized war between Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion and her label 1501. Big Facts On Thursday, Prince came forward to keep things fully 100. The Rap-A-Lot head revealed his close-knit bond to both […]



The post Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince Explodes On Megan Thee Stallion + Supports 1501’s Carl Crawford: “She Stopped Paying Him His Percentage” appeared first on . Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince isn’t keeping his lips sealed. The music executive has come forward to speak out on the publicized war between Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion and her label 1501. Big Facts On Thursday, Prince came forward to keep things fully 100. The Rap-A-Lot head revealed his close-knit bond to both […]The post Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince Explodes On Megan Thee Stallion + Supports 1501’s Carl Crawford: “She Stopped Paying Him His Percentage” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

