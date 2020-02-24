Global  

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Now Has A Forced Bedtime + Ankle Monitor After Feds Arrest

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Now Has A Forced Bedtime + Ankle Monitor After Feds ArrestNew York rapper Nicki Minaj might not be partying too late with her husband for the immediate future. New reports claim the hip-hop star’s boo Kenneth Petty is now legally required to meet a curfew and wear an ankle monitor. Big Facts According to reports, Petty appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and pled not guilty […]

News video: Nicki Minaj's s*x offender husband arrested

Nicki Minaj's s*x offender husband arrested 00:49

 Nicki Minaj's ex-convict husband Kenneth Petty has been arrested by federal authorities in California for failing to register as a s*x offender.

