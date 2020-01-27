Elle Fanning Says She 'Threw Up a Lot in the Uber' on Her 21st Birthday - Watch! (Video)
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Elle Fanning definitely partied hard while celebrating her 21st birthday. The Maleficent actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (March 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elle Fanning During her appearance, she spoke about the karaoke party she had for her birthday, which included a duet with sister Dakota [...]
If you've sobbed your way through the incredibly moving and relatable All The Bright Places, then I have some great news for you: the beloved YA novel has now been adapted from page to screen. Starring..