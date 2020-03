Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory animated shows are heading to Netflix, and Jojo Rabbit's Taika Waititi is on board to write, direct, and executive produce! The first series will be an original take on the world of the beloved Roald Dahl series. The second series will be "a wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas, [...]