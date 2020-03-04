Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > William Shatner awarded horse semen in his divorce settlement

William Shatner awarded horse semen in his divorce settlement

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
William Shatner and his ex-wife Elizabeth Martin have divvied up their assets and it looks like the award-winning actor is walking away with the former couple's supply of horse semen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: William Shatner won horses and dogs in divorce

William Shatner won horses and dogs in divorce 00:33

 Actor William Shatner and his ex-wife split up their menagerie of pets in their divorce.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

William Shatner Divorce Settlement Includes Dogs, Horses and Semen

William Shatner and his ex-wife are divvying up all their assets, and we mean ALL -- because the settlement covers everything from dogs to land, to ashes of exes...
TMZ.com

Semen, Horses, and Dogs? What William Shatner Requested from His Divorce Settlement with Ex Elizabeth


Extra


Tweets about this

StacyMichelleB

Stacy Michelle Barrington RT @RadioDingo: William Shatner Divorce: They're Splitting Their Horses ...But He Gets the Semen. "Captain's Log, supplemental. The HORSE… 10 minutes ago

KeishaJake

KeishaJake🌟🌟🌟GodGutsCountry RT @KeishaJake: William Shatner awarded horse semen in his divorce settlement https://t.co/fiPjrXys32 16 minutes ago

drosophilosophy

Tim Mosca well. there's a headline i didn't see coming. https://t.co/4FTuO0U0tR via @ComicBook 16 minutes ago

KeishaJake

KeishaJake🌟🌟🌟GodGutsCountry William Shatner awarded horse semen in his divorce settlement https://t.co/fiPjrXys32 16 minutes ago

BlackIrishI

Teresa † ن RT @AnnaDsays: William Shatner awarded horse semen in his divorce settlement https://t.co/9Ql7oUBCiO #FoxNews 22 minutes ago

kkhasse

Kristian Hasse Real news headline: “William Shatner awarded horse semen in his divorce settlement.” ... I’m really not living my l… https://t.co/zj64QUAnGO 30 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe William Shatner awarded horse semen in his divorce settlement https://t.co/crAJeU1jUX https://t.co/9Yn65dR4Gz 30 minutes ago

GeraldineKestn2

Just Jerri! 🚂🚃💨 William Shatner awarded horse semen in his divorce settlement https://t.co/JgSeD3zeag 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.