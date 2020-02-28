Global  

Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism

Reuters India Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Ben Affleck's new movie "The Way Back" finds the actor playing a role he knows only too well - an alcoholic who goes through family strife and divorce before finding renewed hope in life.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Ben Affleck's new movie helped him with alcoholism battle

Ben Affleck's new movie helped him with alcoholism battle 00:49

 Ben Affleck has shared how his new movie The Way Back helped him get his life on track after tackling his long-time battle with alcoholism.

Recent related videos

Jennifer Garner saved Ben Affleck's new role [Video]Jennifer Garner saved Ben Affleck's new role

'The Way Back' star Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner saved his role in the new sports drama when he went into rehab.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:14

Janina Gavankar & Michaela Watkins On 'The Way Back' & Ben Affleck [Video]Janina Gavankar & Michaela Watkins On "The Way Back" & Ben Affleck

The stars of the new Ben Affleck movie talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about what it was like working with him and why this emotional sports drama appealed to them.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:39


Recent related news

Here’s Your Free Tix For Ben Affleck’s THE WAY BACK Movie

Here’s Your Free Tix For Ben Affleck’s THE WAY BACK MovieHollywood heavyweight Ben Affleck has a powerful and emotional new movie on deck. In celebration of The Way Back arriving in theaters Friday, SOHH readers have...
Also reported by Just Jared, Seattle Times, Lainey Gossip, E! Online

Ben Affleck suffered 'breakdown' on set while portraying alcoholic who apologizes to wife in 'The Way Back'

Ben Affleck has been opening up about his alcoholism and difficult path to sobriety while promoting his upcoming film "The Way Back" in which he plays an...
Also reported by Seattle Times

