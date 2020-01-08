Global  

Former Republican U.S. Representative Aaron Schock Comes Out as Gay

Just Jared Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Aaron Schock is coming out as gay. The former U.S. Representative, who served in office as a member of the House of Representatives from Illinois’s 18th district from 2009 to 2015 as a Republican, opened up in a note on Instagram on Thursday (March 5). “I am gay. For those who know me and for [...]
