Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lil Dicky Reveals on ‘Kimmel’ How He Used His Bar Mitzvah Money to Become a Viral Rap Star: Watch

Lil Dicky Reveals on ‘Kimmel’ How He Used His Bar Mitzvah Money to Become a Viral Rap Star: Watch

Billboard.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Lil Dicky stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (March 4) to promote his new FX comedy Dave and chat about launching his comedy-rap career with the help of his self-made viral music videos.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Lil Dicky Names 10 Things He Needs Everyday

Watch: Lil Dicky Names 10 Things He Needs EverydayRap entertainer Lil Dicky has big travel essentials. This week, the 31-year-old revealed 10 things he must have. From a reliable blanket to his daily headphones,...
SOHH Also reported by •E! OnlineNYTimes.com

Def Jam banks on Southeast Asia rap stars

CHON BURI: When Singapore's Yung Raja remixed "Gucci Gang" by US rapper Lil Pump, he swapped the original's flashy cars and a prowling tiger for a beer can and...
Bangkok Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Lil Dicky Reveals on ‘Kimmel’ How He Used His Bar Mitzvah Money to Become a Viral Rap Star: Watch… https://t.co/IQ5ZQatozD 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.