Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump Exchange Star Wars Fueled Jabs on Twitter: ‘Mini Mike, You’re Easy!’

South Ark Weather RT @ABCPolitics: Michael Bloomberg: "I've always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the bes… 8 minutes ago Dapo Michael Bloomberg is going to spend Donald Trump’s entire net worth to remove him from office at this rate. A man t… https://t.co/ZhZvX0kJn0 11 minutes ago Paul Hicks “We had years where people were saying a couple hundred thousand dollars in barely literate Facebook ads from Russi… https://t.co/a5nJbxStSt 21 minutes ago Singe RT @Independent: Trump taunts Michael Bloomberg with bizarrely edited Spaceballs clip https://t.co/vG45xzZDc4 27 minutes ago Javier R Alvarez Here’s Why Michael Bloomberg Is 17 Times Richer Than Donald Trump https://t.co/XjWxOX05wd 31 minutes ago Michael Odogwu RT @9NewsSyd: Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg have traded Star Wars jabs on Twitter. #9News https://t.co/QYhxYhMfQA 33 minutes ago Indy World Trump taunts Michael Bloomberg with bizarrely edited Spaceballs clip https://t.co/jslSDy6Pna 34 minutes ago Independent US Trump taunts Michael Bloomberg with bizarrely edited Spaceballs clip https://t.co/P77FTmJYjX 35 minutes ago