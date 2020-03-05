Global  

Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free Launch pgLang

Clash Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free Launch pgLang

*Kendrick Lamar* and *Dave Free* have launched new project pgLang.

The move was confirmed a few moments ago, with the pair - who are frequent collaborators - sending out a joint press note.

The note explains that “pgLang is at service to creators and projects that selflessly speak with, and for, the shared experiences that connect us all...”

Billed “a new multi-lingual, at service company” the note continues: “pgLang is at service to creators and projects that selflessly speak with, and for, the shared experiences that connect us all.”

Dave Free comments: “In this overstimulated time, we are focused on cultivating raw expression from grassroots partnerships.”

Kendrick Lamar said simply: “Selfless. Reset.”

For all the mystery, pgLang has attracted some big hitters. Baby Keen stars in the company's mission statement, while also showcases Jorja Smith and Kendrick himself.

The end of the clip features music that pits Florence Welch against Kamasi Washington.

Consider us intrigued...



Welcome to pgLang. https://t.co/IucgqwEiG0 pic.twitter.com/pooIBPEWl0

— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 5, 2020

