Post Malone Decodes The Truth Behind His Ink Sword, Lil Peep-Inspired Tribute + Face Tattoos

SOHH Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Post Malone Decodes The Truth Behind His Ink Sword, Lil Peep-Inspired Tribute + Face TattoosTexas hip-hop artist Post Malone has more than just a few tattoos on his body. The Southern rap entertainer recently dished on the story and motivation some of his most noticeable ink jobs. Big Facts This week, PM kept things fully 100 on his tatted artwork. In a new GQ video, Post Malone decodes his […]

 Post Malone opened about his face tattoos in the cover story for GQ Style‘s Spring/Summer 2020 issue. In the interview, the diamond-selling artist said the ink work on his face comes from insecurity about his looks. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn...

In Post Malone's first appearance on 'Tattoo Tour,' he said he might get a sword on his face. Well, he did and now he's here to talk about it and all of his other new ink. Join Post Malone as he breaks..

Mark Wahlberg put his life experience to good use by warning rapper Post Malone against getting more face tattoos.

Post Malone Reveals Truth About His Face Tattoos: "I'm A Ugly-A**"Texas hip-hop artist Post Malone is letting the truth out about his face tattoos. The Southern musician has addressed his now-infamous facial ink.
