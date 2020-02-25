Lil Peep's 'Vertigo' EP Reissued With Three New Music Videos - Watch!
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Lil Peep‘s estate has re-released his EP Vertigo, now available on all streaming platforms! The estate of the late rapper – who tragically died at age 21 in 2017 – has also unveiled three new music videos. “We are glad to release on all platforms one of Peep’s earlier works — Vertigo,” his family tweeted. [...]
